When talking about unique homes in our area, this one is a stand-out. Situated just outside of Clearfield on 6.7 acres is an impressive 4 bedroom, 4 bath custom-built home with breathtaking hill top views where you can see for miles.

No details were spared when it came to the planning of this home; especially when it came to the focal point of the design, the views. Most of the areas in the layout– including the living room with large windows and French doors that lead to a sprawling outdoor deck– create an overlook that makes you feel like you are on vacation as soon as you come home.

In addition to the relaxing spaces, the entertainment space of the home does not disappoint. There is a large dining room, wet bar, and kitchen featuring all the modern fixtures including an island work station with cooktop. The home also boasts a billiards room and complete finished basement which boasts a full bar perfect for gatherings.

The woodwork is amazing and fits the character of each room, from the grand oak staircase to the crown molding and hardwood floors that are ordained throughout. There are also has multiple fireplaces in rooms on all three floors.

The 6,200 sq. ft. design also features amenities such as a 3 bay garage, plus workshop; central air, vaulted ceilings.

Located in a peaceful, out of town setting on a private drive, you are still just a few-minutes away from the venues, shops and restaurants in town.

This property can only be truly admired via a personal tour. It is listed for $749,900 by Christian Lezzer with Keller Williams Advantage Realty. Schedule your tour today.