CLEARFIELD – Troop 9 Boy Scouts and Pack 9 Cub Scouts gathered at the Clearfield American Legion Veterans Day Celebration on Thursday, Nov. 11. Scouts participated in the Call to Colors and led the Pledge of Allegiance.

Scouts in attendance were (back row from left to right) John Mayersky, Peter Huegler, Cole Spencer, Warren Diethrick, Skyler Smith, Monte Diethrick, Nick Vaow, Keegan MacDonald, Camden Gormont, Mike Vaow and Mike Mayersky.

In the middle row, from left to right, were Kardon Spencer, Landen MacDonald, Greyson Roseberry, Cooper Stone, Holden Price, Bryce Wills, Rowen MacDonald (pack 2), Trapper McKendrick.

In the front row, from left to right, were: Austin Peacock, Dominic Mayersky, Colt Hipps and Matthew Boyd.