Beatrice G. Larson, age 89 formerly of Sykesville, PA died Friday, November 12, 2021 at the DuBois Nursing Home. Born on July 4, 1932 in Henderson Township, PA, she was the daughter of the late Ernie and Mary Alice (Kuntz) Lyons. On September 18, 1950 she married Joseph Larson. He preceded her in death on October 22, 2007. Beatrice retired […]

