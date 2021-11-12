The Penn State DuBois Women’s Basketball team had their first game of the season Thurday as they travelled to Pitt-Bradford.

Veteran floor leaders Lexey Schick and Cierra O’Shell looked to bring a lot of energy for the start of the season.

Pitt-Bradford started out strong, taking a 24-12 lead in the first quarter. The DuBois defense stepped up in the 2nd quarter however, holding Pitt-Bradford to 9 points in the quarter. DuBois would go into the locker room at the half down 33-19.

The Lady Lions from DuBois came alive in the second half as they scored more in the 3rd quarter than the entire first half. With 22 points in both ending quarters, DuBois made a strong push to put Pitt-Bradford back on their heels. The comeback surge was too little too late though, and DuBois would take their first loss of the season, 73-63.

Schick led DuBois scorers with 18, while Tara Hinderliter added 17, and they each had 4 steals to help the cause. Sara DeHaas grabbed 8 rebounds for DuBois, and Schick grabbed 7 of her own.

DuBois will travel to Shenango on Tuesday for a PSUAC matchup at 6:00pm.