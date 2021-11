Joyce Yvonne Botts, 78, of Oil City, went to be with the Lord late Wednesday evening, November 10, 2021 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca. Joyce was born in Rockland on July 17, 1943. She was a daughter of the late Oliver P. Proper and Elsie Kuhls Proper Anthony. She was a 1961 graduate of Oil City High School. In her […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/joyce-yvonne-botts/