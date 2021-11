Jacquelyn L. Jordan, 34, of Punxsutawney, died Thursday, November 11, 2021, at Punxsutawney Area Hospital. She was born March 18, 1987, in Punxsutawney, a daughter of Jamie P. (Richardson) and William W. Jordan, who both survive. Jacquelyn attended the C.G. Johnson Elementary School in Reynoldsville and graduated from DuBois High School. She enjoyed watching Harry Potter movies, attending Pittsburgh Pirate […]

