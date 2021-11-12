Lawrence Twp.

Police received a report of home improvement fraud from a local resident stating that he gave an advance payment to a 48 year old male for home improvements back in December of 2020 and the service was not provided or returned. The investigation continues.

Police received a call regarding a suspicious male that was reported to have warrants. When contact was made with the male he began to resist and fight with the officer. The male was detained and taken to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a psychological evaluation.

Police responded to a one vehicle accident along River Road. The driver of the vehicle pulled off the roadway to use a cellular device. When attempting to re-enter the roadway the vehicle struck a culvert and became stuck.

Police responded to the Clearfield Junior Senior High School for a report of a 12 year old juvenile that was found in possession of an unopened alcoholic beverage. Charges have been filed.