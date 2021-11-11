CLEARFIELD – U.S. Senate Candidate Ambassador Carla Sands visited Bob’s Army & Navy Store in Clearfield on Nov. 9. She took a tour of the store and spoke about how she will support the Second Amendment.

This is just one stop on Sands’ tour around the state to meet as many Pennsylvanians as possible and discuss the issues that are most important t?o them.

Sands announced her candidacy for U.S. Senate in July of 2021. She’s a mother, businesswoman and conservative.

She grew up in Camp Hill, Pa. She went on to follow in her father’s and grandfather’s footsteps, as the third generation in her family to practice in their local chiropractic office.

President Donald Trump called on Sands first to join his Economic Advisory Council and later to represent the United States as the Ambassador to Denmark.

During her tenure, Denmark increased its defense spending, while U.S. exports to the Kingdom of Denmark rose over 20 percent, resulting in the creation of additional jobs right here at home.

In January of 2021, Sands received the Department of Defense’s highest civilian honor, the Medal for Distinguished Public Service, for her work to increase security in the Arctic region.

You can read more about Sands at carlasands.com.