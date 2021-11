Timothy Leroy “Tuba” Clark age 58 of DuBois, PA; died on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at Penn Highlands DuBois. Born on August 31, 1963 he was the son of the late Ralph And Delores “Dolly” Starr Clark. He was married to Renee Johns Clark and she preceded him in death on November 14, 1999. Tuba was employed as a Maintenance […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/timothy-leroy-tuba-clark/