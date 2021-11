James Norbert Boyle, age 95, of Aiken, South Carolina, died peacefully in his sleep on November 7, 2021. He is preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Mary Adelaide Mack. Born on July 10, 1926, in Dubois, PA. he was the son of the late John Leroy Boyle & Lorena Myers Boyle of DuBois, PA. James was a […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/james-norbert-boyle/