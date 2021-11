Kirk Shane Brocious, 43, of Marion Center, PA died on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at his home. The son of Barry C. and Dianne M. (Marusa) Brocious, he was born on December 8, 1977 in Indiana, PA. Kirk was a graduate of Marion Center High School. Since 1998, he worked for Rosebud Mining most recently as a face boss. He […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/kirk-shane-brocious/