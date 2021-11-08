State police at Rockview
- State police received a report of a theft from motor vehicles Oct. 28 on North Second Street in Philipsburg Borough, Centre County. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
- State police received a report of a credit card theft Nov. 5 on East Pine Street in Philipsburg Borough, Centre County. During the incident, someone allegedly used the victim’s credit card information to place wagers on an online gambling Web site.
- State police reported a drug-related DUI occurred Nov. 6 on Rattlesnake Pike in Union Township, Centre County. According to state police, a call was received about a male passed out behind the wheel of a truck along the roadway. Contact was made with a 54-year-old Osceola Mills male and field sobriety tests were administered. He was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI.
Clearfield Borough
- While on patrol, police observed a wanted male in the area of West Market Street. Police took him into custody and brought him before the magistrate.
- Police responded to the hospital for a disorderly patient. According to police, staff reported that the male had thrown a chair in the direction of Emergency Department staff. Police arrived and assisted with restraining the patient.
- While on patrol, police observed a large plume of smoke in the area of Stuart Avenue. Police located the source of the smoke and found an individual to be burning leaves. The male was warned of his actions.
- Police responded to a report of multiple juveniles knocking on doors of residences during the nighttime hours. Police arrived in the area but were unable to locate the individuals involved.
- Police responded to a report of a verbal argument at an East Locust Street residence. Police arrived, deescalated the situation and warned the individuals of their actions.
- Police responded to an activated alarm along East Market Street. Police found the building to be secure.
- Police responded to a suspicious vehicle complaint along East Eighth Street. The vehicle left prior to police arrival on-scene.
- Police contacted several individuals who had warrants through the Clearfield Borough Police Department. The individuals were able to satisfy the warrants.
- Police responded to the hospital for a patient who was being irate and aggressive. Police responded and were able to subdue the male.
- Police contacted a male who was burning leaves. He was informed of the borough’s ordinance.
- Police assisted a resident who had locked themselves out of their residence. Police were able to assist them with getting inside.
- Police responded to East End for juveniles that were knocking on doors and running away. Police did contact a group of juveniles in the area and warned them of their actions.
- Police were called to East Locust Street for a disturbance taking place. Police arrived and found that a male and female engaged in an argument and the male had left for the night.
- Police are investigating a reported retail theft that occurred at a local business.
Lawrence Township
- Police received a report of contraband Aug. 27 at the Clearfield County Jail. During the incident, correctional officers allegedly found a container with a known pill on a 31-year-old female inmate. She was charged through the district court.
- Police received a report of home improvement fraud Oct. 14 on Clarendon Avenue, Hyde. According to police, a male suspect took money to perform home repairs but didn’t do any of the work, supply any materials and refund any money to the victim. The male has been charged with home improvement fraud, theft and deceptive business practices.
- Police received a report of disorderly conduct and public drunkenness Nov. 6 at the Sapp Bros. Truck Stop, Clearfield. According to police, information was received about an intoxicated male who was passed out in front of the business. Police located the male on-scene and he was taken into custody; he was charged for the incident through the district court.