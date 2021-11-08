Riverview Intermediate Unit #6 currently has an opening for a Special Education Service Coordinator, at Pathways Adolescent Center. Full-time (185 days) professional union position with salary and benefits as per the collective bargaining agreement. Requires a bachelor’s or master’s degree in special education with appropriate PA Instructional I or II Teaching Certificate. Experience with students in residential placements preferred. This […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/featured-local-job-special-education-service-coordinator/