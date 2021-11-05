Editor’s Note: GANT has teamed up with local law enforcement agencies throughout Clearfield County to develop a listing of persons for whom there are arrest warrants. Anyone with information about wanted persons is asked to contact the appropriate law enforcement agency. GANT will update its warrant page monthly based upon information provided by the participating law enforcement agencies.
|Clearfield County Sheriff’s Office
Contact: 814-765-2641, Ext. 2159
|David V. August
|Bench Warrant
|Ralph C. Best
|Bench Warrant
|Vanity S. Blair
|Bench Warrant
|James E. Burnside
|Bench Warrant
|Christopher L. Caggiano
|Bench Warrant
|Roger M. Cantara
|Bench Warrant
|Marquan J. Cureton
|Bench Warrant
|Lynze A. Daniel
|Bench Warrant
|Lee Ann Donnelly
|Bench Warrant
|James M. Draucker
|Bench Warrant
|Amanda R. Duttry
|Bench Warrant
|Sonny J. Edwards
|Bench Warrant
|Frank C. Elling
|Bench Warrant
|Aaron J. Fisher
|Bench Warrant
|Jimmy Gibbs
|Bench Warrant
|Jordan E. Graham
|Bench Warrant
|Morgan T. Gregory
|Bench Warrant
|Stephanie L. Hand
|Bench Warrant
|Elliott M. Henry
|Bench Warrant
|James E. Holt
|Bench Warrant
|Kathleen M. Hooven
|Bench Warrant
|Gwendalyn A. Johnson
|Bench Warrant
|Michael G. Jury
|Bench Warrant
|Shawn J. Kanouff
|Bench Warrant
|J. Patrick Kopp
|Bench Warrant
|Tiffanie D. Kurtz
|Bench Warrant
|Dennis R. Lauver Jr.
|Bench Warrant
|Nathan P. Lindeman
|Bench Warrant
|Adam D. Lion
|Bench Warrant
|Jacob A. Long
|Bench Warrant
|Joseph P. Lonjin
|Bench Warrant
|Patrick Luby
|Bench Warrant
|Jennifer L. Lucas
|Bench Warrant
|Kaczey A. McCloskey
|Bench Warrant
|Matthew A. Nelson
|Bench Warrant
|Tracy L. O’Brien
|Bench Warrant
|Justin M. Phillips
|Bench Warrant
|Rusty L. Prowell
|Bench Warrant
|Theresa S. Punchios
|Bench Warrant
|Angela M. Ricketts
|Bench Warrant
|Clinton J. Rosselli
|Bench Warrant
|Joseph G. Sabatose
|Bench Warrant
|Nicholas D. Sandlin
|Bench Warrant
|Daniel W. Shawley
|Bench Warrant
|Robert W. Shomo Jr.
|Bench Warrant
|Elizabeth A. Siple
|Bench Warrant
|Dewey K. Smallwood
|Bench Warrant
|Ashley L. Solida
|Bench Warrant
|John C. Steiner
|Bench Warrant
|Zoltan Szabo
|Bench Warrant
|Amanda B. Tetlow
|Bench Warrant