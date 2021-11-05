Editor’s Note: GANT has teamed up with local law enforcement agencies throughout Clearfield County to develop a listing of persons for whom there are arrest warrants. Anyone with information about wanted persons is asked to contact the appropriate law enforcement agency. GANT will update its warrant page monthly based upon information provided by the participating law enforcement agencies.

Clearfield County Sheriff’s Office

Contact: 814-765-2641, Ext. 2159

David V. August Bench Warrant Ralph C. Best Bench Warrant Vanity S. Blair Bench Warrant James E. Burnside Bench Warrant Christopher L. Caggiano Bench Warrant Roger M. Cantara Bench Warrant Marquan J. Cureton Bench Warrant Lynze A. Daniel Bench Warrant Lee Ann Donnelly Bench Warrant James M. Draucker Bench Warrant Amanda R. Duttry Bench Warrant Sonny J. Edwards Bench Warrant Frank C. Elling Bench Warrant Aaron J. Fisher Bench Warrant Jimmy Gibbs Bench Warrant Jordan E. Graham Bench Warrant Morgan T. Gregory Bench Warrant Stephanie L. Hand Bench Warrant Elliott M. Henry Bench Warrant James E. Holt Bench Warrant Kathleen M. Hooven Bench Warrant Gwendalyn A. Johnson Bench Warrant Michael G. Jury Bench Warrant Shawn J. Kanouff Bench Warrant J. Patrick Kopp Bench Warrant Tiffanie D. Kurtz Bench Warrant Dennis R. Lauver Jr. Bench Warrant Nathan P. Lindeman Bench Warrant Adam D. Lion Bench Warrant Jacob A. Long Bench Warrant Joseph P. Lonjin Bench Warrant Patrick Luby Bench Warrant Jennifer L. Lucas Bench Warrant Kaczey A. McCloskey Bench Warrant Matthew A. Nelson Bench Warrant Tracy L. O’Brien Bench Warrant Justin M. Phillips Bench Warrant Rusty L. Prowell Bench Warrant Theresa S. Punchios Bench Warrant Angela M. Ricketts Bench Warrant Clinton J. Rosselli Bench Warrant Joseph G. Sabatose Bench Warrant Nicholas D. Sandlin Bench Warrant Daniel W. Shawley Bench Warrant Robert W. Shomo Jr. Bench Warrant Elizabeth A. Siple Bench Warrant Dewey K. Smallwood Bench Warrant Ashley L. Solida Bench Warrant John C. Steiner Bench Warrant Zoltan Szabo Bench Warrant Amanda B. Tetlow Bench Warrant