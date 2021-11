Rev. Dr. Clair A. Lundberg age 89 of Brockway, PA passed away on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at Highland View Health Care Center in Brockway. Born on October 11, 1932 in Lanes Mills, PA; he was the son of the late Albin and Louisa Bovaird Lundberg. He was married to Marilyn Butters at the Lanes Mills United Methodist Church on […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/rev-dr-clair-a-lundberg/