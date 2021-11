John H. DeBoer, 54, Brookville, passed away Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at Penn Highlands DuBois. Born March 8, 1967, in DuBois, he was the son of Thomas and Shirley (Martz) DeBoer. They both survive. John was employed by Brookville Wood Products as a laborer. He loved NASCAR racing, especially Dale Earnhart. John enjoyed hunting, shooting pool, and working on his […]

