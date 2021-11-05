Lawrence Township
- Police reported two drug violations occurred Nov. 3 in the area of River Road and Plaza Drive, Clearfield. During a traffic stop, an officer detected the odor of marijuana. A search of the vehicle allegedly turned up marijuana and drug paraphernalia on both the driver and passenger. Charges were filed through the district court.
- Police conducted a traffic stop Nov. 4 in the area of Clearfield-Shawville Highway and Park Avenue Extension, Clearfield. During the stop, the driver was found to have a DUI-related license suspension and also had two prior arrests for driving under suspension. Charges were filed through the district court.
- Police received a report of theft of leased property Nov. 4 at Reed Bros., Clearfield. During the incident, a customer rented a pellet jack, then allegedly only provided one payment and never returned it. Charges are currently pending at this time.
- Police received a report of public drunkenness Nov. 3 at CNB Bank, located on Old Town Road, Clearfield. During the incident, a 60-year-old Clearfield man was allegedly under the influence of alcohol to the degree that he was causing a disturbance and disrupting normal business practices at the bank. He was subsequently charged with summary public drunkenness.
- Police received a report of disorderly conduct and harassment Nov. 2-3 at a local business, in Lawrence Township. According to police, a known male sent harassing text messages and posts to a female while she was at her place of employment. He also allegedly sent messages and posts to her employer. Charges were filed through the district court.
- Police received a report of theft of services Nov. 2 at an Arby’s storage unit in Clearfield. According to police, two known individuals allegedly cut the lock on the storage unit and kept personal belongings there without permission or rental of the unit. Charges are currently pending at this time.