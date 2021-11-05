National Forest Products, in Marienville, PA, is seeking motivated and reliable individuals for their Inspection and Finishing Departments. Duties for the Finishing Department include sanding of cabinet components, staining, and painting cabinet pieces. Duties for the Inspection Department include Cleaning, inspecting, and packaging cabinets and shelves. Also grouping orders for delivery. These are full-time positions and include paid vacation time, […]

