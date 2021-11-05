HARRISBURG – Clearfield County has added 240 new COVID-19 cases since Saturday, Oct. 30, bringing the county-wide total to nearly 11,500 cases.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health Dashboard, the county has had 11,493 total cases since March of 2020 and 200 deaths.

Of those cases, 8,174 were reportedly confirmed and 3,319 were probable. County-wide, 26,671 people have tested negative for the virus.

Pennsylvania has had 1,585,476 total cases since March of 2020 and 31,855 deaths, but 91 percent of patients have recovered from the virus.

The state-wide percent positivity for the week of Oct. 22-28 is 8.8 percent. Both daily and archived data are available on the DOH Web site.