Carl R. Gathagan of Clearfield passed away on November 2, 2021. He was born in Pittsburgh, PA on December 29, 1962 to Patricia (Weller) Gathagan and Richard Gathagan. Carl was a 1980 graduate of Moshannon Valley High School. Carl enjoyed golfing, hunting, and spending time with his children. Carl became a chef after graduating from Johnson and Wales Culinary School […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/carl-r-gathagan/