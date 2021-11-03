CLEARFIELD COUNTY – Tuesday’s election was mostly focused on municipal offices in Clearfield County.

But the northern part of the county saw a special contest for magisterial district judge, DuBois, as well as a referendum on consolidation of the City of DuBois and Sandy Township into a third-class city.

There were also multiple county seats being decided including county controller and prothonotary/clerk of courts.

As usually happens in off-year elections, voter turnout was low. There are 48,130 registered voters in Clearfield County, but only 17,632, or 36.63 percent of voters, turned out this year, though some precincts saw a slightly higher than expected turnout.

Last year, DuBois Magisterial District Judge Patrick Ford announced that he would be retiring, opening the seat for a new person to take his place in a special election.

After the Primary Election in the spring, the field was narrowed from six cross-filed candidates down to two people, Elliot M. Gelfand and David Sean Meholick.

Preliminary election results show that Meholick won the seat with 4,185 votes, or 68.19 percent, compared to Gelfand’s 1,932 (31.48 percent). There were also 20 write-in votes.

The other big issue posed in the DuBois/Sandy area was the consolidation referendum vote. The preliminary results show 2,802 voting yes and 2,077 voting no.

The position of Prothonotary/Clerk of Courts was retained by Republican Brian K. Spencer with 12,189 total votes, or 70.96 percent.

Challenger Curtis James Campman, Democrat, received 4,969 votes (28.93 percent). There were also 19 write-in votes.

County Controller Tom Adamson announced he would not be seeking reelection this year, and so two new faces were seen vying for the position.

Preliminary totals give the office to Republican Robert M. Edwards Jr. with 12,249 total votes (71.46 percent) compared to 4,876 votes (28.44 percent) for Zachery Bloom, Democrat, and 17 write-in votes.

The only other county race was for sheriff and Republican Michael Churner ran unopposed, receiving 15,308 votes (98.8 percent) with the other 1.2 percent as write-in votes.

Results can be seen at https://clearfieldco.org/election-results/ and are not official until certified by the board of elections.