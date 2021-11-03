DUBOIS – Penn State DuBois’ popular Video Game Day has returned in 2021, featuring popular games available on consoles and PCs.

All members of the public, of all ages, are invited to attend from 4 p.m. until 11 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6, in the DEF Building at Penn State DuBois.

Hosted by the campus Information Technology (IT) Club, this event will provide gamers with multiple computer labs networked together with PC games, counsel games in multiple rooms and features tournaments in both Rainbow 6 Siege and Smash Bros. Ultimate.

All gaming systems are setup and networked by campus IT Club members and IT students who gain real-world experience in the establishment and maintenance of this massive gaming network.

Preregistration can be completed at istlab.net Preregistration is $5 per person, and limited to 200 people. Admittance is $10 for those who register at the door.

Face masks are required at this indoor Penn State event. Participants are also asked to note that due to COVID restrictions, food and drink will not be made available as they were at past Video Game Day events.

Starting at this event, participants can purchase food and drink from Burger Daddy’s food truck, (https://www.facebook.com/burgerdaddyfoodtruck) which will be located in the parking lot next to the DEF Building.

For more information, contact Assistant Teaching Professor Jason Long at jel115@psu.edu, visit istlab.net or call 814-372-3000.