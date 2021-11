JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Unofficial results in the 2021 Jefferson County Municipal Election show James Moon VanSteenberg is the winner of the race for Jefferson County Treasurer. As of late Tuesday evening, VanSteenberg led over James “Jim” Mackie with 7,508 votes to 2,636 votes. Official results will be released after all of the votes, including write-in votes, have been […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/vansteenberg-wins-in-county-treasurer-race/