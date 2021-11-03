DuBos- Sandy Township Manager Shawn Arbaugh conveyed some good news and bad news regarding the township’s water system on Monday night.

The bad news is they have discovered leaks in the Slab Run area after noticing some water loss.

The good news is the Township has finished calibrating its master water meters. The Slab Run meter was found to be running 7% highcausing it to look like there was more leakage in the system than there actually was.

Additionally, the township was expecting to replace at least one of the master meters, but none are needed.

In other business, the Industrial Drive project has completed. A ribbon cutting will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 5.

Treasure Lake has had its first of many fire hydrants installed.

The Supervisors voted to award the stone bid to Bucktail Excavators who came in with the lowest bid at $102,600.

Sandy Township’s budget work session will be 6:00 p.m. on Nov 15.