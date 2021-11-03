CLEARFIELD – A Clearfield man will spend up to 10 years in state prison for having a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl.

Michael Andrew Blasko, 35, had been charged in April of 2020 with various counts of aggravated indecent assault, corruption of minors and statutory sexual assault as a result of his actions starting in 2017. The charges stem from a relationship he had with the girl that lasted for a year.

He was before Judge Paul Cherry to plead guilty to aggravated indecent assault on Tuesday.

Prior to sentencing, a hearing was held to discuss a report on whether or not Blasko was considered a sexual predator.

After testimony from expert, William Allenbaugh II, Cherry determined Blasko was a sexually-violent predator under the specifications of the state sex offender assessment board.

Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue stated that the victim had provided a written statement to the court, which Cherry said he had read and considered.

Defense attorney, Ryan Dobo, asked Cherry to consider making the new sentence concurrent with the sentence of 15 months to five years in state prison Blasko is currently serving.

He then sentenced Blasko to 10 years in state prison followed by three years probation. This will run consecutive to all other sentences he is serving.

Blasko must register with law enforcement under Megan’s Law for the rest of his life.

Cherry commented that he hoped Blasko used his time in prison to think about what he had done and how it had impacted the victim.

According to the affidavit, the investigation began after police were called to a domestic dispute in Bradford Township in January of 2018, over messages between the victim and Blasko.

When interviewed, the victim explained she had been in a relationship with Blasko for over a year. She detailed sexual encounters they had in various places including the inside of Blasko’s vehicle.

She said on Jan. 8, 2018, she snuck out of her home and met Blasko in his vehicle. They then went to buy gas and cigarettes with money she had stolen from her grandfather.

After this, they had sex in the vehicle parked at a remote location.

Surveillance footage from the store showed Blasko there at the time described by the victim.

Blasko’s vehicle was seized and examined. DNA from the back of the vehicle matched Blasko and the girl.

Police also reviewed the messages about their encounter on a cell phone.

In all, the girl gave eight specific dates or times frames as to when they had sex but said there were many more.