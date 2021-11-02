The last call to reserve online tickets to the annual Home for the Holidays Wine Walk in Curwensville is 4 p.m. today.

The event will be held from Friday, Nov. 5 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. beginning at the St. Timothy’s Social Hall in Curwensville.

Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. Reserve tickets online here.

Tickets are also available at participating Curwensville merchants and tickets for the cash raffle will be available at the event.

The Wine Walk is sponsored by the Curwensville-Grampian Knights of Columbus.