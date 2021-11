Janice Marie (Carrier) Hubauer of Roseville, PA, passed away Friday, October 29, 2021, at Penn Highlands Dubois Hospital, where she received outstanding care. She was born April 14, 1951, in Brookville to the late Carl and Lois (Barnett) Carrier. In 1969, she graduated from Clarion – Limestone High School, which is where she met the love of her life. She […]

