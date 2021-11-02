Are you looking for a NEW Career? Come to the DuBois Mall on Friday, Nov. 5th between 10:00am and 3:00pm.

Over 40 local Employers will be waiting to talk with you, accept applications and resumes, and some will provide on-the-spot interviews.

Each job seeker who attends this event is eligible for a door prize drawing. Get back into the workforce and don’t miss out on your next career!

If you’re a job seeker needing assistance, DuBois CareerLink employees will be there to help you with employment applications, resume writing and tips, and other information to assist in getting you back into the workforce.

This event is in partnership with DuBois Mall, DuBois PA CareerLink, and the Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development.