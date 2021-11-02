Curwensville Borough

Police attempted to stop an ATV traveling south on Susquehanna Ave. The operator failed to stop which led to a pursuit through the Glen Richey area where the operator was able to evade police.

Police responded to a domestic dispute at the Curwensville Commons. Both parties were advised to desist.

Police are investigating a fraudulent private sale.

Police responded to the Dollar General fr the report of a suspicious person loading metal onto a vehicle. Upon investigation it was found that the person had permission to do so.

Police conducted several warrant services throughout the borough.