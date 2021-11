Blake I. Hinderliter, Jr., 78, of Shippenville, passed away Sunday morning, October 31, 2021 at his home following a lengthy illness. He was born on June 15, 1943 in Strattanville; son of the late Blake E. Hinderliter, Sr. and Phyllis Smith Hinderliter Dolby. Blake married Paula Stetler on February 18, 2021, who survives him. He drove truck for over 30 […]

