HARRISBURG – Following the filing a Petition for Review to the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania on the Order of the Joint Committee on Documents regarding the Department of Health’s school masking mandate, Speaker of the House Bryan Cutler (R-Lancaster) issued the following statement.



“Our Constitution remains the steadfast guidance our Commonwealth needs to navigate these difficult times. The divisions of power and checks and balances among our three branches of government are the very components of why free people allow themselves to be governed.



“However, when the trust in our system is eroded by unilateral actions that go unchecked, then the very truth our Constitution is built upon is put in jeopardy. For that reason, I strongly support the review petition filed by Health Committee Chair Rep. Kathy Rapp.



“Our system of checks and balances only works if the checks are completed. Unfortunately, the Committee on Documents missed the opportunity to check the unsubstantiated authority of the Department of Health. I strongly urge the court to not be as shortsighted as the majority of the committee and recognize the long-term ramifications of what a state agency could do if this authority is not reined in.



“Gov. Tom Wolf himself stated that when the state reached 70% vaccination rates, no mandates would be necessary. We have surpassed that number, and yet this unlawful statewide mandate remains.



“I want to once again thank Chairwoman Rapp for her leadership and tenacity in this moment. From the very beginning of the pandemic House Republicans have argued local leaders are best positioned to make decisions for their own communities. We remain committed to restoring their power while also defending our own against continued constitutional abuses by the executive branch.”