Joyce M. (Fye) Clark, 84 of Marion Center, PA., passed away on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at Mulberry Square Personal Care Home, Punxsutawney, PA. She was the daughter of Lester and Ruth (Ray) Fye, born on May 15, 1937 in Wellsville, NY. Joyce loved doing hair as a self-employed hair dresser. She loved going bowling and line dancing with her […]

