Jerrold N. Williams, age 83 of DuBois, PA died Monday, October 25, 2021 at The University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Presbyterian Hospital. Jerry was born on August 25, 1938 in Santa Cruz, CA and was the son of the late Frank & Mildred (McLemore) Williams. He was preceded in death by his son, Mark Williams, and his sister, Frances Williams. […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/jerrold-n-williams/