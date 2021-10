Dolores M. “Judy” Thrush, 87, of Clarion passed away on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at the Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo. She was born on December 31, 1933 in Strattanville; daughter of the late Charles Howard and Lavina Percy Leadbetter. Judy married Clyde “Buck” Judy on April 13, 1958, who preceded her in death on April 20, 1986. […]

