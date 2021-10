St Marys — The third seeded Clearfield Lady Bison volleyball team went into the “Dutch Oven” Thursday night and defeated the second seeded hosts in four sets.

The scores were 26-24, 19-25, 25-21, and 25-18.

The Lady Bison will face the top seeded DuBois Beavers on Wednesday November 3 at a site and time to be determined by the District 9 committee.