HARRISBURG – Clearfield County has added 263 new COVID-19 cases since Saturday, Oct. 23, bringing the county-wide total to over 11,250 cases.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health Dashboard, the county has had 11,253 total cases since March of 2020 and 194 deaths.

Of those cases, 8,024 were reportedly confirmed and 3,229 were probable. County-wide, 26,431 people have tested negative for the virus.

Pennsylvania has had 1,557,459 total cases since March of 2020 and 31,377 deaths, but 91 percent of patients have recovered from the virus.

The state-wide percent positivity for the week of Oct. 15-21 is 9.2 percent. Both daily and archived data are available on the DOH Web site.