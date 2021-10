Bernice V.“Bernie” Oman, age 82 of DuBois, PA, died Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at Allegheny General Hospital. Born on January 25, 1939 in Troutville, PA, she was the daughter of the late George “Cliff” and Beatrice (McGarvey) Solida. Bernie is survived by her longtime fiancé Ruskin “Russ” Dressler. Bernie was a homemaker. She was a member of the Bethel Church […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/bernice-v-bernie-oman/