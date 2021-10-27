Heeter Lumber is stocked with interior and exterior paint for your fall renovations! Fall brings beautiful colors and so does Heeter Lumber’s spray paint and interior and exterior paint selection. The Knox, Rimersburg, and New Bethlehem Heeter Lumber Locations have a wide selection of Krylon and Rust-Oleum spray paints to cover any surface and any purpose. Heeter Lumber can also […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/sponsored-heeter-lumber-equipped-with-fall-needs-including-paint-yard-supplies/