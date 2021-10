HARRISBURG, Pa. – Pennsylvania’s fall turkey season kicks off on Saturday, October 30, in 19 of Pennsylvania’s 23 Wildlife Management Units (WMUs), and there’s reason for hunters to be excited. Turkey reproduction was well above average this past summer, translating to above average fall flock sizes that are worth pursuing. Hunters should take note the 2021 fall turkey season is […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/fall-turkey-season-to-begin-on-saturday/