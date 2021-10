Arlene Perrin, 78, Falls Creek, passed away Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Laurelbrooke Landing in Brookville after a lengthy illness. She was born January 21, 1943 in DuBois, the daughter of the late Carl & Mary (Bush) Peterson. She was married to Robert Perrin, Sr., he survives in Falls Creek. She leaves behind her husband, a son Robert (Sandra) Perrin, […]

