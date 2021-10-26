Pennsylvania gas prices have risen 7.9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.56/gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania.

Gas prices in Pennsylvania are 22.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.09/gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Pennsylvania is priced at $3.16/gallon Monday while the most expensive is $3.79/gallon, a difference of 63.0 cents per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 3.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.36/gallon Monday. The national average is up 17.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.21/gallon higher than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Pennsylvania and the national average going back 10 years:

Oct. 25, 2020: $2.47/g (U.S. Average: $2.14/g)

Oct. 25, 2019: $2.75/g (U.S. Average: $2.61/g)

Oct. 25, 2018: $3.00/g (U.S. Average: $2.83/g)

Oct. 25, 2017: $2.66/g (U.S. Average: $2.45/g)

Oct. 25, 2016: $2.39/g (U.S. Average: $2.22/g)

Oct. 25, 2015: $2.30/g (U.S. Average: $2.20/g)

Oct. 25, 2014: $3.18/g (U.S. Average: $3.05/g)

Oct. 25, 2013: $3.35/g (U.S. Average: $3.30/g)

Oct. 25, 2012: $3.72/g (U.S. Average: $3.59/g)

Oct. 25, 2011: $3.49/g (U.S. Average: $3.44/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Harrisburg – $3.54/g, up 8.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.46/g.

Hagerstown – $3.28/g, unchanged from last week’s $3.28/g.

York – $3.57/g, up 11.0 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.46/g.

“Gas prices continued to soar in a majority of the nation over the last week as oil’s meteoric rise pulls gasoline and other refined product prices higher. But, there may be some light at the end of the tunnel,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

“The sharp rise we’ve seen over the last three weeks should begin slowing down soon, barring another jump in the price of oil. This is because gasoline prices have now largely caught up to the jump in oil that started nearly a month ago.

“This isn’t an all clear for the future, however, as oil prices could rise again at any time. But for now, oil has held around $83 per barrel, and without a further climb, gas price increases should slow down soon in the bulk of the nation.”

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data spanning nearly two decades.

Unlike AAA’s once daily survey covering credit card transactions at 100,000 stations and the Lundberg Survey, updated once every two weeks based on 7,000 gas stations, GasBuddy’s survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country.

GasBuddy data is accessible at http://FuelInsights.GasBuddy.com.