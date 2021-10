Connie L. Popson, 72, of Summerville, passed away on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at Penn Highlands DuBois. She was born October 9, 1949, in Big Run, to Francis and Mona (Hartzfeld) Pearce. She was married to Ralph Popson who preceded her in death four days earlier. Connie was employed at Rola-Jensen in Punxsutawney before becoming a homemaker. She enjoyed playing […]

