CLEARFIELD – Clearly Ahead Development and the Clarion University Small Business Development Center (SBDC) have partnered to assist the local powdered metal industry with the transition to a future that includes more automobiles powered by electric motors and less by internal combustion engines.

Clearly Ahead and the SBDC received a $20,000 grant through the North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning & Development Commission’s PREP mini-grant program and will implement the funds to research electric vehicle manufacturing components and the impact the industry will have on the local PM industry.

Jim Chorney, executive director of North Central expressed, “North Central is pleased to partner with Clearly Ahead and the Clarion University SBDC on this initiative to assist the Powdered Metal Industry and look forward to the results of the whitepaper.”

The automotive industry is a key market for the PM industry with anywhere from 20-60 pounds of PM parts being used per the average passenger vehicle or light duty truck.

Those numbers are set to decrease significantly as auto manufacturers switch to electric propulsion systems increasingly over the next decade.

Identifying where PM parts can be utilized in electric vehicles along with who the major players are developing electric motors, are key parts of the research.

Other focus areas of the research include an overview of the electric vehicle market including sales forecasts, P0-P4 technology reviews, & identifying opportunities for PM to be utilized for weight reduction, thermal management, and magnetic properties.

Paul McCloskey, vice president of energy & business development with Clearly Ahead, and Cindy Nellis, director of the SBDC, will manage the research project.

“We realize how important the PM industry is to our local economy. We want to ensure our local companies are aware of how this shift to electric vehicles may affect their company and help them prepare and adjust for this technology shift in the automotive industry. We’re hopeful the result of this research will help local companies identify new opportunities for their sales teams to target as well as bring awareness to EV manufacturers about the advantages powdered metal products can bring to the table,” McCloskey said.

“The goal of this project is to help powdered metal companies prepare and better understand the rising trends and opportunities in the manufacturing of electric vehicle parts.”

Nellis added, “The SBDC worked alongside Clearly Ahead to identify the consulting company that would provide the needed data for our region.

“As economic development partners, our goal is to help support and grow all businesses in our communities. With the powdered metal industry deeply rooted in our region, this project is important.”

Wards Auto, a division of Informa Tech Automotive Group, will lead the research and expects to have the project complete in early 2022.

Clearly Ahead plans to host a meeting where experts from Wards will review the results of the whitepaper as well as answer questions attendees may have about the project.

Powdered metal companies interested in attending are encouraged to contact Clearly Ahead and will be added to the invitee list.

Clearly Ahead Development is a private, non-profit, membership organization proudly serving the community to create growth and opportunity in Clearfield County.