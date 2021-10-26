CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Career & Technology Center (CCCTC) will be undertaking a roof replacement project.

At last Monday night’s Clearfield school board meeting, Superintendent Terry Struble said the roof is in “dire need” of replacement and initially there was hopes of it being a summer/fall project and possibly winter, if weather permitted.

“But right now, there aren’t materials available,” he said, “so probably early to late spring is the best bet.”

Struble said the CCCTC requested a joint resolution be passed by the five sending school districts of Clearfield, Curwensville, West Branch, Philipsburg-Osceola and Moshannon Valley.

He said the CCCTC’s Joint Operating Committee has allocated $1 million from its reserve budget to offset the overall costs and each sending district will contribute funds for the balance of the project costs based upon the average daily membership percentages.

Struble said it’s anticipated the roof replacement will cost somewhere between $1.7 – $1.8 million, leaving the school districts responsible for $700,000 – $800,000.

He said based off the average daily membership, Clearfield’s share is 30.4 percent, as the largest sending district, and so it will be looking at a contribution between $210,000 and $240,000.

Struble said it’s anticipated that the project will be completed prior to Aug. 31, 2022. Last night, the board unanimously approved Clearfield’s contribution to the project costs.