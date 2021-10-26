Incumbent Prothonotary and Clerk of Courts Brian K. Spencer, Republican, will have a fall rematch Nov. 2 of the 2017 election with Democrat Curtis Campman.

GANT News conducted a candidate questionnaire so the county’s voters could use candidates’ responses to gauge their views, experience and knowledge.

Each candidate was asked the same 10 questions, which are below. Candidates were not limited in their responses; thorough, well-thought-out responses were strongly encouraged.

Provide a brief biography and background.

Why did you choose to run for the office of Prothonotary and Clerk of Courts?

What qualifies you to hold the office of Prothonotary and Clerk of Courts?

What is the most important aspect of this position, and how can you ensure you meet all the qualifications?

What do you think makes you the better candidate for Prothonotary and Clerk of Courts in Clearfield County?

If you are elected, what plan do you have to maintain records?

If you are elected, how would you ensure records last into the future?

If you are elected, what would you make your priority in the upcoming term of office?

What is the greatest challenge facing the office of Prothonotary and Clerk of Courts in Clearfield County? How would you overcome it?

What would you like voters to consider before they make their final choice for Prothonotary and Clerk of Courts?

Brian K. Spencer (Provided photo)

Only Spencer responded to the questionnaire and his response is published in its entirety below.

“I have lived in Clearfield County since birth. My parents are JoAnn Spencer Johnson and the late Keith Spencer.

“My mother lived in Burnside where her parents owned ‘Camp Glen’ and ‘Jorno’s Bar.’ My grandfather, George, was also the head golf professional at Chetremon Golf Club in Cherry Tree.

“My dad, Keith, lived in Hepburnia until his death in 1981. He was part owner of Shale Hill Coal Co., and employed hundreds of local residents during the 1970’s and 80’s.

“His parents and brothers were owners of Hepburnia Coal, which also employed hundreds of local residents throughout their years as coal producers. My mother re-married, Tom Johnson, and has continued to live in Hepburnia.

“I am 53 years old, and married to Christine Dotts of Glen Hope. We recently celebrated our 19th wedding anniversary. We have two children, Logan Afton and Breanne Spencer.

“Logan is now a resident of North Carolina where he sells realty and has Afton Imagery. Breanne is a senior at Curwensville Area High School where she maintains a 4.0 and is planning to attend college next fall.

“She plans on continuing her soccer career and to study business administration with future plans of attending law school after she has completed her college degree.

“In 2013, when I was first approached by numerous individuals to consider running for office of the Prothonotary and Clerk of Courts, I was working for FedEx Express with 17 years of service.

“I have always wanted to serve my community in a larger capacity. After much consideration, I felt I had the qualifications, education and commitment to the community that would provide leadership in the office, to make the necessary changes and to keep up with technology to better serve the people of Clearfield County.

“Fortunately, my campaign was successful, and that provided an opportunity for me to expand my service, not only through my work, but (also) my civil service to my community through my involvement with the Knights of Columbus and Curwensville Rec Soccer Association.

“I am heavily invested in our community, not only in my position as Prothonotary, but (also) as a fellow taxpayer and citizen of Clearfield County. I feel my volunteer work throughout the county exemplifies my dedication to the people of Clearfield County.

“Over the last eight years as the chairman of the golf committee for the Knights golf outing, we have raised tens of thousands of dollars that gets donated to people in need right here in our community.

“While president of Curwensville Rec Soccer Association, the association built the new Morgan’s Fields complex. Under my tenure and with the help of others within the association, we purchased a storage shed and mower and grew the association.

“I continue to serve the community today as a member of the Curwensville and Grampian Knights of Columbus and Grampian Lions Club.

“I am a member of St. Bonaventure Church in Grampian where I am a Faith Formation teacher and I belong to the Curwensville Rescue Hose & Ladder Co., as well as the Olympic Club and Pulaski Club in DuBois.

“I attended DuBois Business College and transferred to Thiel College to study political science and where I received my degree and a minor in accounting.

“I have managed the Office of the Prothonotary and Clerk of Courts for seven-and-a-half years. I have proposed several innovative programs, paid for with my office’s own budget, several document conversions and I am currently overseeing the installation of the new case management system and web-portal.

“The overall management of court filings along with communication between offices to streamline procedures is critical in this office’s role in the county.

“One of the greatest challenges my office has been faced with is operating during the pandemic. As many of you know through your own workplace, the pandemic presented many challenges that had to be dealt with in real time.

“During the height of the pandemic the Prothonotary’s office came up with innovative ideas, working with multiple departments where outbreaks occurred to protect the safety of staff in each department.

“When needed, documents would be scanned and e-mailed to protect transmission. Also, during the pandemic, Bail bonds were done via Zoom so inmates would not need to be transported.

“Thus, we could monitor the numbers of individuals within confined spaces at the courthouse. I am proud to say our workflow has continued seamlessly throughout all of these challenges.

“Maintaining court records is the main duty of the Prothonotary and Clerk of Courts, and has been in transition over the past couple of years under my administration.

“I began converting the court’s Dockets Books with my own office’s budget to save the county money in the general budget.

“I also have had civil files that were once on microfiche converted to digital media as well. These conversions will allow the public to access documents from home, office or business in the future when the new web-portal is launched.

“The process is ongoing and will continue in the future until the office has converted all Docket Books and other necessary files to digital media.

“All our new digital media has copies made and is in storage at Iron Mountain (a data storage center) that has stored thousands of government documents for decades.

“Continuing a movement toward digitizing media and e-filing for the courts is a priority in the coming years of my administration.

“E-filing is much more prevalent in many counties and the use of e-filing helps to ease the burden of file storage.

“E-filing is the future of the courts. With our new system launching in December and e-filing available within that system, it is a comfort to know we have the ability to start the process with the court’s approval.

“There are many challenges that this office faces. The pandemic was a challenge that was unforeseen and may bring new challenges in the near future.

“Staff wages and the union contract are issues that have direct bearing on both these offices. File storage has been and will continue to be a concern for these offices.

“We annually follow the Record Retention Manual to process files that need to be destroyed. My concern is dealing with these challenges on a day-to-day basis and making the best decision for the people of Clearfield County.

“All of these experiences have made me the best candidate for the office. Not only is my service to the community a priority, but (also) my service to the people of Clearfield County.

“The way I manage my office is a direct representation of my service to the community. I ask the residents of Clearfield County to continue their support of my offices and re-elect Brian K. Spencer to Prothonotary and Clerk of Courts on Nov. 2.”