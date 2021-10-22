HARRISBURG -Following an in-depth approval process by the federal government, the Pennsylvania Department of Health today announced that booster shots of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will be available to certain adults. These decisions follow action in September approving Pfizer vaccine boosters.

“Vaccine providers across Pennsylvania have supplies of all three safe and effective vaccines ready to administer booster shots today to those who are eligible,” Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said.

“I am impressed by the tens of thousands of Pennsylvanians who are stepping up every day to get their first, second or third dose of vaccine to protect themselves, their loved ones and their neighbors against COVID-19.”

The CDC recommends booster shots for certain groups of individuals:

Individuals who received Moderna or Pfizer vaccine are eligible to get a booster, if:

It’s been at least six months since your initial series of two doses, and you are one of the following: Age 65+, Age 18+ and reside in a long-term care setting, Age 18+ and have an underlying medical condition, or Age 18+ and work or live in a high-risk setting.

Individuals who received the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine are eligible to get a booster, if: It’s been at least two months since their initial dose.



Regardless of which brand of vaccine received for the primary COVID-19 vaccination, individuals are able to take any brand of booster dose.

Individuals who have questions about getting vaccinated are encouraged to talk to their doctor or other trusted healthcare professional.

Last month, Beam signed an order to ensure that vaccine providers are prepared to start scheduling COVID-19 booster shots upon CDC authorization.

She said there will be an adequate supply of the vaccine for eligible individuals and Pennsylvania vaccine providers are prepared to administer doses now and schedule appointments. As with other healthcare services, she said patients may need to schedule appointments in advance.

“These vaccines remain our best strategy to stop the spread of COVID-19,” Beam said. “If you are fully vaccinated you still have protection.

“Getting a booster dose will increase your level of defense. If you have family and friends who are not yet vaccinated, please encourage them to talk to their doctor and consider getting vaccinated now.”

To find a vaccine provider near you, please visit www.vaccines.gov.