CLEARFIELD – The suspect in an alleged shooting incident that happened Thursday afternoon in the West Side area of Clearfield has been denied bail.

Lawrence Township police say 68-year-old Willard N. Fyock shot his wife three times at their SW Fourth Avenue home. The incident occurred around 2:23 p.m. Thursday.

She told a dispatcher she’d been shot in her leg but also had multiple wounds, according to the affidavit of probable cause filed with the office of Magisterial District Judge Mike Morris.

Officers from Clearfield and Curwensville Borough police and deputies from the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Department were requested to assist.

Entry was made and Fyock was seen in a basement room yelling at the victim. He was immediately placed on the ground and handcuffed.

The victim was located in an upstairs bedroom. She managed to crawl out and blood was reportedly observed on the back of her shirt near her upper right arm.

She was taken by ambulance to Penn Highlands Clearfield Hospital, then flown by medical helicopter to UPMC Altoona for further treatment.

Fyock was detained at the township police station while Officer Levi Olson applied for search warrants for Fyock’s residence and clothing, gunshot residue, etc.

The warrants were approved by Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers and issued by Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling.

State police served warrants on Fyock, collecting his clothing and completing a gunshot residue kit. Items were logged as evidence and prepared for shipment to the State Police Crime Lab.

At the scene, officers seized a .380-caliber Smith & Wesson M&P and three shell casings, which will also be sent for analysis. The pistol had one live round in the chamber and four in the magazine.

Fyock has been charged with criminal attempt-homicide, six counts of aggravated assault and three counts each of simple assault and reckless endangerment.

Fyock is being held in Clearfield County Jail and has been denied bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday during centralized court.