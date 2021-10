Barbara “Bubbles” Peterson, Age 90 of DuBois, PA died Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at her home. Born on April 24, 1931 in DuBois, PA, she was the daughter of the late Vere Smyers and Zoe (Montgomery) Smyers. On August 25, 1950, she married Jack E. “Swede” Peterson. He preceded her in death on December 26, 2017. Bubbles retired from JC […]

