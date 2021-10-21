In 1881, Houtzdale, Brisbin and Woodward citizens voted that the directors should build a new brick school.

The original building was situated on the southeast corner of McAteer and Clara streets where the current Faith United Lutheran Church parking lot in Houtzdale is located.

Generations of kids from that area attended the Washington School until it closed in June of 1963. The building had eight large rooms, which originally accommodated eight grades. Toward its end, the school housed primary aged kids in grades 1 to 3.

The Washington School had huge rooms with high ceilings and doors. The woodwork was dark and shiny and the lights hung on chains from the ceiling.

Lunchtime was an hour long. Kids could eat lunch at the school and then go to the playground to release their energy on steel sliding boards, swings and monkey bars.

For those living close to the school, a walk home for lunch was permitted. After the Houtzdale Fire Co.’s “dinner whistle” blew at noon, the children were free to race home and be sure to return by 1 p.m.

After the closure of the school in 1963, the children were then bussed to the old Woodward High School buildings that were converted into elementary schools after the present Moshannon Valley High School opened in the autumn of 1963.