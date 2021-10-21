Dear Editor:

As general manager of the Treasure Lake Property Owners Association, I have had an opportunity to personally review consolidation multiple times over with the Sandy Township manager and supervisors as well as the mayor and manager in the City of DuBois.

On behalf of Treasure Lake property owners and as a resident of the greater community myself, it has been important for me to understand how this could affect our community on all sides.

I have attended both presentations conducted by the Pennsylvania Economy League (PEL). I’ve met with our state representative, the chairman of the Gray Foundation and key parties influencing the latest petition.

I have also had direct dialogue with the chief executive officer of the PEL in an attempt to answer questions. I have educated myself to the best of my ability on this subject, relying strongly on current facts as I know them to exist, and not conjecture.

I am a resident of Treasure Lake, and also a member of the greater DuBois community. My boys attend school and play sports here. I currently serve on as a board member of the DuBois Chamber of Commerce. I want Treasure Lake to succeed, and I also want to see the City of DuBois prosper.

On Nov. 2, we will be asked to vote on consolidation of Sandy Township and the City of DuBois. While I feel that consolidation is likely to occur at some time, given the degree of uncertainty that remains about this study, I cannot in good conscience support this particular consolidation effort. I will be voting no.

In an effort to condense my concerns, I will simply state that I am dissatisfied with the study, the process around it and many of the answers provided.

Setting aside the study’s apparent bias, it simply does not account for the sizeable and unknown expenditures on attorney fees and studies/analysis related to the cost allocation of water & sewer rates, asset/space utilization, software analysis, administration, fire & police consolidation, retirement and benefit plans.

Without examination of these areas, how can we state where property taxes will be? Yes, I am concerned about the debt service and Treasure Lake not being fairly represented in the process but as a resident and voter who has followed this process closely, at this time, I cannot support, what, in my opinion, is an incomplete study.

When it has been completed and all the remaining answers are clear, that, is when we should vote.

If the vote is approved, well then, we will have some serious work to do. I will be the first to offer my assistance for the betterment of the greater DuBois community.

Ed Clark Jr.

General Manager

Treasure Lake Property Owners Association